Safeguard Your Generative AI Applications on Azure

In an era where the boundaries of artificial intelligence are constantly being pushed, ensuring the safety and reliability of AI applications is paramount. Enter Azure AI Studio, your comprehensive solution for building and safeguarding generative AI applications.

Azure AI Studio is very aware of the importance of providing developers with the tools and resources needed to create AI applications that perform effectively and prioritize safety and ethical considerations. With their platform, developers can confidently embark on their AI journey, knowing they have access to cutting-edge technology and robust safety measures.

Building with Confidence

The journey begins with the Model Catalog, where developers can explore a curated selection of foundation models or fine-tune existing ones to suit their needs. The platform empowers developers to leverage state-of-the-art AI models as the building blocks for their applications, saving time and resources while ensuring high performance.

Safety First with Azure AI Content Safety

Safeguarding against harmful content is more important than ever in today’s digital landscape. With Azure AI Content Safety, developers can create robust safety systems to monitor text and images for potentially dangerous content, including violence, hate speech, sexual content, and self-harm. The platform allows developers to customize blocklists and adjust severity thresholds to align with their unique requirements, ensuring that AI applications maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all users.

Advanced Safety System Features

Azure AI Studio goes beyond basic safety measures with advanced features that enhance AI security and quality. Prompt Shields protect foundation models from prompt injection attacks, while Groundedness Detection identifies ungrounded or “hallucinated” materials generated by AI models. Additionally, Protected Material Detection helps identify copyrighted or owned materials within model outputs, ensuring compliance with intellectual property rights.

Testing and Evaluation

Before deploying AI applications into production, developers can utilize Azure AI Studio’s automated evaluations to assess the effectiveness of their safety systems. Our platform allows developers to test their applications’ vulnerability to threats and evaluate their potential to generate harmful or poor-quality content. Results are delivered through severity scores or natural language explanations, enabling developers to identify and mitigate risks quickly.

Continuous Monitoring and Improvement

Once applications are in production, Azure AI Studio provides developers with insights into trends and user behavior, allowing them to identify potential risks and safety concerns in real time. Developers can use these insights to fine-tune their safety settings and application design, ensuring that their AI applications meet the highest safety and reliability standards.

With Azure AI Studio, developers can confidently embark on their AI journey, knowing that they have the tools and resources needed to build and safeguard generative AI applications effectively.