SaaS Has a Problem: 40% of Data Access Unmanaged

Software as a Service (SaaS) may be one of tech’s hottest fields, but it has a security problem, with 40% of data access unmanaged.

The report comes from DoControl, a company specializing in SaaS security. According to the company’s research, many organizations are opening themselves up to inside and external threats due to their handling of SaaS data.

Based on customer data, the findings clearly illustrate there is a magnitude of SaaS data exposure, with 40% of all SaaS assets unmanaged, providing internal, external and public data access.

The issue is a high-stakes one, with the average 1,000 person company using SaaS to store anywhere between $500K and $10 million in assets.

“The past year forced many organizations to collaborate with many external parties and adjust their existing workforce to support remote collaboration,” stated Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. “To date, security practitioners focused on enabling SaaS access in a secure manner, now is the time for them to prioritize the relevancy of this data access internally and externally. Unmanageable data access poses a significant risk to any organization and increases the likelihood for a data breach. While SaaS apps are designed to promote collaboration, in this ever growing attack surface security teams must pay attention to ongoing data access at scale. DoControl is committed to helping organizations ensure no unauthorized person has access to company data without slowing down business enablement nor changing the end user’s day to day work.”

DoControl’s white paper is well worth a read, and should be a warning for any company relying on SaaS.