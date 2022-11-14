Rust, Kotlin, Java, and Python See Huge Growth

SlashData has released its 23rd State of the Developer Nation report, and it’s good news for Rust, Kotlin, Java, and Python.

SlashData researchers looked at the state of the software development industry and found that several languages are experiencing near-meteoric rises in adoption. The survey included some 26,000 developers in 163 countries.

The report found that some old stalwarts continue to rise in popularity. For example, Java’s community of developers has nearly doubled in the last two years, from 8.3 million to 16.5 million. This was nearly double the overall growth of the global developer community.

Similarly, Python now has nearly 17 million developers in its community, 8 million of them being added in the last two years. Python has benefited from the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with 63% of ML developers and data scientists relying on the language.

Despite Java and Python’s impressive growth, Rust and Kotlin are the real winners, with both languages seeing a major uptick.

Rust’s developer community has more than tripled in two years, going from 0.8 million to 2.8 million. The language’s popularity is largely due to the performance, memory safety, and security that it offers, even being one of the languages the NSA recommends, along with Java.

Kotlin is likewise experiencing major growth, thanks to being an official language for Android development, one that Google now prefers. As a result, Kotlin’s developer base has more than doubled in the last two years, from 2.3 million to 6.1 million.

SlashData’s report shows just how much the software development community is changing as a result of various trends, such as AI, ML, the need for memory safe computing, and more.