Russia Refuses to Launch Starlink Rival OneWeb’s Satellites Over Sanctions

Russia is refusing to launch Starlink rival OneWeb’s satellites over sanctions the UK has imposed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

OneWeb is working to roll out its satellite internet service, in competition with SpaceX’s Starlink. Like many space endeavors, OneWeb relies on Russian rockets to ferry its payloads into space. In response to UK sanctions, Dmitry Rogozin, chief of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said the agency will not deliver OneWeb satellites to space unless the company guarantees they are non-military and the UK government relinquishes its stake in OneWeb.

The latter condition is a non-starter for the British government, according to Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Business & Energy Secretary.

“There’s no negotiation on OneWeb: the UK Government is not selling its share. “We are in touch with other shareholders to discuss next steps…” – Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng), March 2, 2022

In response, Rogozin tweeted he would give the UK government two days “to think about it.”