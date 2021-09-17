Russia Poised to Fine Apple and Google Over Opposition App

Russia is prepared to fine Apple and Google if they do not remove opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s “Smart Voting” app.

The brainchild of Navalny, Smart Voting is a service aimed at boosting political candidates believed to have the best chance again Kremlin-based candidates. According to The Associate Press, the Russian government has warned Apple and Google that failure to remove the app will be viewed as election interference.

Russian news agency Tass reports that Russia’s media watchdog may move forward with fines for both companies, depending on how they respond.

“This decision will be taken later. So far, we have not taken it and we are watching for the reaction of both companies. Their reaction will be the grounds for decision making, in particular for imposing fines. If they refuse, fines will be applied,” said Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of the watchdog .