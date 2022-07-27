Russia Plans to Leave the International Space Station After 2024

Russia appears to be planning to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, possibly with a view to building its own.

Russia has been a partner in the ISS since its launch, with its rockets used to ferry personnel and supplies to the station. In the wake of sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia says it is planning to end its participation, according to Gizmodo.

“You know that we are working within the framework of international cooperation at the International Space Station,” said Yury Borisov, the new head of space agency Roscosmos, during his meeting with Putin (machine translation via Google). “Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made.

“I think that by this time we will begin to assemble the Russian orbital station,” he added.

Only time will tell if the statement will come to pass or if it is an idle threat.