Rumors Swirl That Broadcom Was Interested In Intel

Amid talks that could see Qualcomm engage in a friendly takeover of Intel, rumors have emerged that Broadcom was also interested.

News broke Friday that Qualcomm is investigating a friendly takeover of Intel, a deal that could expand Qualcomm’s business while simultaneously bailing out the beleaguered chipmaker. While early speculation questioned if Intel would even entertain talks, a report by Bloomberg suggests that Intel is open to a deal.

Interestingly, the report also indicates that Broadcom was interested, but it seems that the company is not pursuing a deal. Interestingly, a regulatory scrutiny is likely significant roadblock for Broadcom, as US authorities blocked an attempted Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm in 2018.

At the time, the Trump administration blocked Broadcom’s hostile takeover attempt of Qualcomm because the company was based in Singapore, and its ties to China were considered a national security threat for the US. The company eventually moved its headquarters to Delaware in an effort to circumvent future scrutiny, but an acquisition of the size and importance of Intel could raise old questions about Broadcom’s connections to China and whether it still poses a security risk.

Given how Broadcom has handled its acquisition of VMware, and the industry-wide discontent with the company’s decisions, it’s a safe be the industry is relieved that a Broadcom takeover of Intel is unlikely.