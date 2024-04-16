Roku Redefines Interactive Television with Shoppable Ads and Enhanced Viewer Experience

In a recent interview with BeetTV, Jeff Katz, U.S. head of verticals for auto, restaurants, and travel at Roku, detailed the streaming company’s innovative strides in integrating e-commerce with television viewing. Roku, a leader in the streaming operating system market in the United States and Mexico, is leveraging its technology to transform how viewers engage with content and advertisements on their screens.

“With over 80 million active accounts, our platform has evolved beyond traditional streaming,” Katz explained. “We’re pioneering the shoppable television experience, turning passive viewing into an interactive engagement that allows viewers to purchase directly from their screens with ease.”

Roku’s strategic pivot was highlighted by its recent collaboration with Wendy’s and DoorDash. In this partnership, Roku facilitated a shoppable ad that offered significant discounts to viewers, which could be redeemed with a simple click on their Roku remote. “The results were compelling. We saw nearly half of the Wendy’s orders come from new or lapsed customers, which underscores the potency of integrating direct purchasing capabilities into our streaming environment,” Katz added.

The introduction of Roku’s ‘Virtual Showroom’ marks another milestone. Initially rolled out with an automotive brand, this feature allows viewers to start car-buying directly from their living rooms. “This capability was traditionally reserved for mobile devices or physical showrooms. Now, consumers can configure and even begin the purchasing process of a car from their TV,” Katz noted.

Katz also highlighted Roku’s strategic data utilization, “We harness data from our 80 million accounts to enhance targetability and measurement. This granification of data allows us to not just serve ads but to follow through, seeing if a viewer who watched a car ad on their screen then proceeded to visit a dealer or research further online.”

Roku’s partnership with Cox Automotive enhances its targeting capabilities, merging viewing preferences with consumer automotive behavior data sourced from Cox’s extensive network, including Kelly Blue Book. “This synergy helps us refine our ad deliveries, ensuring high relevance and engagement,” said Katz.

Under Katz’s guidance, Roku is expanding the utility of its platform beyond mere content delivery. The Roku Channel, known for its free, ad-supported service model, is now a top contender in the streaming space, boasting a rich catalog of original programming and licensed content. “Our search data showed ‘free’ as a top term, which informed our strategy for The Roku Channel—it’s all about aligning with consumer demand for accessible, quality content,” Katz stated.

As streaming technology continues to evolve, Roku, under Katz’s leadership, is actively redefining the television viewing experience, making it a richer, more interactive, and responsive medium that goes beyond passive consumption to active engagement.