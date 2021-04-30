Roku Loses YouTube TV App

Roku has officially lost the YouTube TV app, after previously warning its customers of the possibility.

Roku warned customers earlier this week they could lose access to YouTube TV due to a contract dispute. Unlike many contract disputes, money was not the issue. Instead, Google was more interested in customer data than more money.

“We are disappointed that Google has allowed our agreement for the distribution of YouTube TV to expire,” a Roku spokesperson told WebProNews. “Roku has not asked for one dollar of additional financial consideration from Google to renew YouTube TV.”

Much of the issue hinged around Google’s data practices, with Roku endeavoring to protect its customers from the search giant.

“We have only asked Google for four simple commitments,” the spokesperson continued. “First, not to manipulate consumer search results. Second, not to require access to data not available to anyone else. Third, not to leverage their YouTube monopoly to force Roku to accept hardware requirements that would increase consumer costs. Fourth, not to act in a discriminatory and anticompetitive manner against Roku.”

Given the scrutiny Google is already under, playing hardball with Roku is not a good look for the company, and may create further problems down the road.