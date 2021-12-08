Roku and Google Settle YouTube TV Spat, Agree to Multi-Year Deal

Roku and Google have settled their spat over YouTube TV, agreeing to a multi-year deal that will keep YouTube TV on the platform.

Roku and Google have been at odds since April over terms for renewing their agreement for YouTube TV streaming. Google wanted access to more customer data than Roku was willing to give.

“We have only asked Google for four simple commitments,” a Roku spokesperson told WebProNews at the time. “First, not to manipulate consumer search results. Second, not to require access to data not available to anyone else. Third, not to leverage their YouTube monopoly to force Roku to accept hardware requirements that would increase consumer costs. Fourth, not to act in a discriminatory and anticompetitive manner against Roku.”

Roku ultimately pulled the YouTube TV app from its platform. Google retaliated by including streaming TV in its standard YouTube app for Roku.

Despite the dispute, it appears the two companies have reached a new agreement, as announced by Roku on Twitter.

Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform. — Roku (@Roku) December 8, 2021

It’s unclear at this time which company backed down from its demands.