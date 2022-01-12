Robinhood Is the Latest Company to Embrace ‘Remote First’

Robinhood is the latest company to go fully remote, embracing a “remote first” work culture.

In the early days of the pandemic, companies around the world sent their employees home to work remotely. While many have continued to look for opportunities to bring their employees back to the office, other companies have embraced the new normal, transitioning to remote work permanently.

Robinhood is the latest to embrace the trends, detailing its reasons in a blog post.

In the last two years, we’ve seen how flexibility and trust allows teams to do their best work, attract top talent, and create a workplace that’s more inclusive and equitable. Our teams have done amazing work and built a strong workplace community during these uncertain and challenging times, and we’re excited to continue to offer them the flexibility they’ve asked for by staying primarily remote.

The company will maintain its offices, and some employees will need to live within a commutable distance for regulatory or other reasons. The company says team will still occasionally come together for in-person meetings.

The majority of employees will continue working remotely, however.