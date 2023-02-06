Rivian Turns to E-Bikes to Attain Profitability

Rivian is making an unusual sidestep from its electric automobile business, reportedly working on an e-bike.

According to Bloomberg, by way of Engadget, Rivian has tasked a “small group” of engineers to begin work on an e-bike, although it it’s unclear whether it was an electric bicycle or motorcycle. The company does, however, hold patents for bicycle components.

As Engadget points out, the move could make a lot of sense for the automaker. E-bikes outsell electric vehicles and are much cheaper to make. The move could put the company on the fast-track to profitability.