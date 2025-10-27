Rivian Spinoff Also Debuts $4,500 TM-B E-Bike with 100-Mile Range

In the rapidly evolving world of electric mobility, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s spinoff venture, Also, has unveiled its inaugural product line, headlined by an innovative e-bike that promises to redefine urban transportation. The TM-B e-bike, priced starting at $4,500, incorporates a virtual drivetrain system that eliminates traditional mechanical linkages, opting instead for a pedal-by-wire setup akin to advanced automotive technologies. This development stems from Also’s origins as a skunkworks project within Rivian, where engineers drew inspiration from electric vehicle design to create micromobility solutions.

Details from recent reports highlight the TM-B’s modular architecture, allowing users to customize components like batteries, suspensions, and accessories for varied riding needs, from city commuting to light off-road adventures. The bike features 24-inch wheels, 120mm of suspension travel, and an in-house motor encased in magnesium for weight savings, delivering up to 100 miles of range on a single charge.

Innovating the Drivetrain: A Leap Beyond Chains and Gears

At the heart of the TM-B is its virtual drivetrain, which replaces physical chains and derailleurs with electronic controls that simulate gear shifts through software. This “ride-by-wire” approach, as described in a Engadget article, enables seamless power delivery and regenerative braking, drawing parallels to Rivian’s electric trucks. Industry insiders note that this could reduce maintenance costs significantly, appealing to fleet operators like Amazon, which has already partnered with Also for delivery applications.

The system’s integrated gearbox uses proprietary algorithms to adjust torque and cadence in real-time, enhancing efficiency across terrains. According to insights from TechCrunch, this technology not only improves rider experience but also positions Also as a potential disruptor in the e-bike market, currently dominated by players like Specialized and Trek.

Market Positioning and Commercial Partnerships

Also’s launch extends beyond consumer appeal, with the company introducing pedal-assisted electric quads designed for cargo hauling in bike lanes. These vehicles, capable of carrying substantial loads, align with urban sustainability goals and have garnered attention for their potential in last-mile logistics. A Electrek analysis questions whether the high price point will hinder mass adoption, yet early preorders suggest strong interest from tech-savvy enthusiasts.

The spinoff’s strategy leverages Rivian’s engineering prowess, including lessons from battery management and software integration. Reports from Wired emphasize the TM-B’s repairable design, which contrasts with the disposable nature of many e-bikes, promoting longevity and reducing electronic waste.

Challenges and Future Prospects in Micromobility

Despite the innovation, Also faces hurdles in a competitive sector where regulatory variances—such as bike lane access for quads—could impact rollout. The company’s focus on high-end, modular products targets affluent urbanites, but scaling to broader markets will require addressing affordability, as noted in a Pinkbike review that praises its mountain bike-like capabilities.

Looking ahead, Also’s integration of advanced features like over-the-air updates could set new standards, much like Tesla’s influence on autos. With shipments slated for next year, industry observers are watching closely to see if this Rivian offshoot can carve out a niche in sustainable transport, blending automotive tech with two-wheeled agility.