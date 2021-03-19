Rivian Announces Plans For Charging Network

Rivian plans to roll out a network of 10,000 charging stations across the US and Canada by the end of 2023.

Rivian is one of the biggest names in electric vehicles. The company is backed by Amazon and its technology will be used in Ford vehicles, giving it the backing, funding, technology and scope to potentially challenge Tesla.

The company has now announced its plans to establish a network of 10,000 charging stations, a major step in widespread acceptance of the platform. According to TechCrunch, the company plans to roll out 3,500 DC fast chargers, as well as thousands of “waypoint” Level 2 chargers.

While the fast chargers will only be accessible to Rivian’s customers, the waypoint chargers will be available to everyone. Even more significant, unlike Tesla’s proprietary chargers, Rivian’s will use the J1772 plug, which is the North American standard for electric vehicles.

The company also plans on its stations being powered by 100% renewable energy, thanks to deals it will make with utility companies.

Rivian’s announcement is good news for its customers, as well as the electric vehicle industry at large.