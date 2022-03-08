Rise From the Ashes: LimeWire May Return From the Grave

LimeWire may be returning from the grave, as a completely different type of app than it once was.

LimeWire was once one of the most popular peer-to-peer file sharing apps, before being shut down over legal issues. Slashdot has learned the brand may be coming back, this time “as a digital collectibles marketplace for music.”

The new company is currently in talks with various artists in an effort to secure exclusive partnerships, with a possible launch date in May.

There are no further details are available.