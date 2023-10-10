RISC-V Group Warns Export Restrictions Would Hurt the Industry

RISC-V International, the group behind the open source RISC-V semiconductors, has warned that export restrictions would hurt the entire industry.

According to Reuters, US lawmakers are considering imposing export restrictions on RISC-V as part of their ongoing efforts to isolate China and limit its access to advanced semiconductor tech.

Calista Redmond, CEO of the RISC-V group, is warning that such action would have serious consequences.

“Contemplated actions by governments for an unprecedented restriction in open standards will have the consequence of diminished access to the global marketplace of products, solutions, and talent,” Redmond wrote. “Bifurcating on the standards level would lead to a world of incompatible solutions that duplicate effort and close off markets.”

Redmond pointed out that RISC-V has contributors all over the globe, and that no one party has any more information or advantage than another.

“The only difference is that the marketplace is allowed to use these standards without proprietary licenses from a controlling company,” Redmond added. “Having access to open standards allows companies to innovate faster and spend their time creating differentiated products, rather than trying to reinvent the wheel.”