Ripple CLO Alderoty Blasts US Bill for SEC Overreach on XRP, Crypto

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency regulation, Ripple Labs Inc. has emerged as a vocal critic of proposed U.S. legislation that could reshape how digital assets are overseen. Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, recently penned a pointed letter to the Senate Banking Committee, highlighting concerns over a draft bill that he argues would grant the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sweeping powers, potentially ensnaring tokens like XRP in perpetual regulatory uncertainty. This development comes amid ongoing tensions between crypto firms and regulators, with Ripple drawing from its own protracted legal battles to underscore the risks.

The draft legislation, discussed in committee circles, aims to clarify the regulatory framework for digital assets but, according to Alderoty, falls short by introducing ambiguous categories such as “ancillary assets.” These would allow the SEC to indefinitely classify and regulate tokens that were once part of investment contracts, even if they have since decentralized. Ripple’s stance echoes broader industry fears that such provisions could stifle innovation without providing the promised clarity.

The Perils of Ambiguous Terminology in Crypto Bills

Alderoty’s letter, dated August 5, 2025, specifically targets the bill’s failure to codify clear tests like the Howey Test for determining securities status. Instead, it risks retroactive application, affecting established networks like XRP, Ethereum, and Solana. As reported in a detailed analysis by Bitcoin.com News, Alderoty warned that this could lock XRP in “endless regulatory limbo,” prolonging legal ambiguities that have already cost the industry billions in compliance and litigation.

Industry insiders note that Ripple’s position is informed by its landmark 2023 court victory against the SEC, where a judge ruled that XRP sales on public exchanges weren’t securities. Yet, the draft bill could undermine such precedents by expanding SEC jurisdiction, a point Alderoty emphasized in urging lawmakers to prioritize decentralization metrics over vague labels.

Ripple’s Push for Codified Clarity and Its Broader Implications

Beyond the letter, Ripple has actively engaged in policy advocacy, with Alderoty calling for the bill to explicitly recognize tokens on networks operational for over five years as non-securities if sufficiently decentralized. This aligns with sentiments shared across social media platforms like X, where users have posted about the need for a “one-stop-shop” regulatory approach favoring assets like XRP, though such discussions often reflect speculative optimism rather than confirmed outcomes.

Recent updates from Ainvest highlight how the bill might create prolonged uncertainty, potentially hindering institutional adoption. For instance, the launch of XRP custody services by BDACS in South Korea, as covered in CoinDesk, demonstrates growing global utility for XRP amid regulatory headwinds at home.

Market Reactions and Price Volatility Amid Regulatory Debates

The crypto market has reacted tepidly to these developments, with XRP experiencing a dip of over 20% from its mid-July 2025 peak, as noted in an article from CryptoPotato. Analysts, including those cited in Yahoo Finance, predict XRP could climb to $26.97 by 2030 if regulatory clarity emerges, but the draft bill’s ambiguities cast a shadow over such forecasts.

Ripple’s critique extends to the bill’s treatment of stablecoins and decentralized finance, arguing it favors SEC overreach rather than balanced oversight shared with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This has sparked debates in policy circles, with some X posts speculating on a potential “Bitcoin reserve” bill passing by September 2025, potentially benefiting XRP through de facto approvals of related ledgers.

Looking Ahead: Potential Reforms and Industry Advocacy

As the Senate deliberates, Ripple’s input could influence revisions, with Alderoty advocating for explicit exclusions for long-established tokens. A report from FXEmpire details how this push targets the SEC’s “ambiguous” rules, amid calls for XRP-spot ETFs that hinge on clearer regulations.

Ultimately, the outcome of this bill could define the U.S. crypto sector’s trajectory, balancing innovation with investor protection. Ripple’s proactive stance, rooted in its legal history, positions it as a key player in shaping a framework that avoids trapping assets like XRP in regulatory purgatory, potentially paving the way for broader market stability.