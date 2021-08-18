RIP RealSense: Intel Shutting Down Camera and Sensor Division

Intel is continuing to trim down and refocus on its core semiconductor business and is shutting down RealSense as part of that.

RealSense is Intel’s AI-driven cameras for use with robotics, facial recognition, digital signage and more. According to CRN, the company is shutting down that division as a result of poor sales and lackluster adoption.

The company confirmed its plans in a statement to CRN, although it said it remains committed to supporting existing customers.

“We are winding down our RealSense business and transitioning our computer vision talent, technology and products to focus on advancing innovative technologies that better support our core businesses and IDM 2.0 strategy,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

“We will continue to meet our commitments to our current customers and are working with our employees and customers to ensure a smooth transition,” the spokesperson added.