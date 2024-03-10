Revolutionizing Industry: The Power of Simulation and Emulation Technologies

In a dynamic discussion at Rock Studios, industry experts delved into the transformative potential of simulation and emulation technologies in mitigating risk for companies operating in complex, high-stakes environments. Stan Miller, PR and analyst relations manager for Rockwell Automation led the conversation alongside Felipe Koch, head of product and technology innovation at Leonardo, and Stefan Delacroix, head of studies support and training at HUB Performance.

The focal point of the discussion was how simulation technology is reshaping the landscape for companies navigating risk-averse industries. Felipe Koch illuminated the critical role of simulation and emulation tools in large-scale projects, emphasizing their ability to provide dynamic insights into system behavior before implementation. With systems as complex as those found in airports, failure is not an option, making these tools indispensable for ensuring smooth operations from inception to delivery.

Stephane Delacroix reinforced Koch’s insights, highlighting the link between simulation and controlled testing and underscoring the importance of these technologies in optimizing processes and specifying control mechanisms. Drawing on over 20 years of collaboration between their companies, Delacroix shared examples of how simulation tools have been instrumental in overcoming challenges and guiding customers through the intricacies of system design and testing.

Looking to the future, both Koch and Delacroix emphasized the need for companies to embed simulation and emulation technologies into their engineering processes. As industry best practices continue to evolve, these tools become essential components of project development, driving efficiencies and ensuring system design and implementation robustness.

Simulation and emulation technologies are not just tools but integral partners in the quest for innovation and risk mitigation. With companies like Rockwell Automation leading the charge, the industry’s future looks brighter than ever.