Revealing Insights from the 2024 Email Marketing Benchmarks Report

In an era where inboxes are as crowded as city sidewalks, the science behind getting your emails noticed has never been more critical. The 2024 Email Marketing Benchmarks Report from GetResponse, dissected by Michał Leszczyński, Head of Content & Partnerships at GetResponse, provides a wealth of insights.

Analyzing a massive dataset of over 4.4 billion emails sent by GetResponse customers in 2023, this report sheds light on emerging trends, surprising findings, and actionable best practices to optimize email engagement.

Tune in to discover the latest email marketing strategies that supercharge lead generation!

Rising Engagement Rates Despite Email Fatigue

Perhaps the most surprising takeaway from the report is that average engagement rates—including open rates and click rates—actually increased year over year. This comes at a time when marketers were bracing for the potential fallout of overcommunication, particularly during the typically hectic fourth quarter. Leszczyński explains, “We actually saw the opposite. Despite a higher frequency of emails, recipients were more willing to engage, especially during Q4, because they were in shopping mode.” In other words, as inboxes filled up, recipients didn’t shy away; instead, they leaned in.

The fourth quarter, traditionally marked by aggressive holiday marketing, saw a notable rise in average open rates and click rates. This, according to Leszczyński, contradicts the expectation that fatigue would set in due to sheer volume. “Normally, you’d assume that people might get tired of emails during Q4, but it turns out they are ready and willing to engage. They’re in the mood to shop, and they’re expecting those emails,” he adds.

Regional Trends: Europe Leads in Engagement

Globally, the report notes significant variation in email engagement, largely influenced by regional regulations and user behaviors. Engagement rates are highest in Europe, driven by stringent data regulations like GDPR, which ensure that subscribers are highly targeted and well-informed about their consent. Leszczyński points out, “In Europe, marketers care more about how they collect information and permissions, leading to more engaged audiences.”

In contrast, North America showed slightly lower engagement rates, which Leszczyński attributes to the less rigid permission requirements in the U.S. and Canada. “You don’t need to have the same level of permission in every area, which can lead to more indiscriminate targeting and, therefore, lower engagement,” he says. Similar trends were observed in regions like Asia and Africa, where regulations vary widely.

Optimal Frequency and Timing for Email Success

The study also dives into one of the most frequently asked questions in email marketing: How often should you send newsletters? The answer is—it depends. “We saw customers getting away with multiple emails per day in some cases, while others struggled even with a weekly newsletter,” Leszczyński notes. Generally, the sweet spot seems to be at least two newsletters per week, especially if the content is valuable and relevant. For B2B marketers, however, fewer emails tend to be more effective, as these audiences are busier and less receptive to high-frequency messaging.

Timing also plays a crucial role. The report identifies two optimal windows for sending emails: early in the morning (between 4 AM and 6 AM) and late in the afternoon (from 5 PM to 7 PM). Leszczyński elaborates, “People are more likely to open emails in the morning as they start their workday, but they’re more inclined to click through offers later in the day, when they’re catching up on communications.” This suggests that timing your emails strategically can make a substantial difference in engagement metrics.

Subject Lines: Keeping It Short and Sweet

When it comes to subject lines, brevity remains king. The report indicates that shorter subject lines—ideally under 70 characters—perform best. However, there’s an interesting twist: a small subset of campaigns with much longer subject lines (over 100 characters) also saw high open rates. This implies that while short subject lines are generally a safe bet, brand reputation and timing can occasionally override length limitations. “It’s not just the length of the subject line; it’s about who’s sending it and when,” Leszczyński adds.

Emojis in subject lines, on the other hand, did not fare well. Despite their popularity, the report found that emails with emojis actually had lower open rates. Leszczyński advises caution: “While emojis might make your email stand out, they don’t necessarily correlate with higher engagement. It depends heavily on the context and the audience.”

Content Best Practices: Video and Personalization Are Key

For the email body itself, two main tactics stood out for driving engagement: embedding videos and personalization. The report finds that emails containing video content saw higher open and click-through rates, reflecting the broader trend of video as a preferred medium for content consumption. “Embedding videos makes emails more dynamic and engaging, leading to better results,” Leszczyński explains.

Personalization also plays a significant role. While including a first name in the subject line has become less effective due to its overuse, personalized content within the email itself continues to yield positive results. This could be as simple as referring to the recipient’s past interactions or providing personalized product recommendations. According to Leszczyński, “When you personalize the content, whether by mentioning their activities or offering tailored recommendations, people are more likely to engage.”

Images and Accessibility: Striking a Balance

The use of images also contributes positively to engagement. Contrary to the minimalist trend of plain text emails, campaigns that included images saw higher click-through rates. “We don’t know exactly what types of images work best, but it’s clear that visuals help grab attention and drive action,” says Leszczyński. He also stresses the importance of accessibility, recommending a minimum font size of 14-16 for body text to ensure readability across devices and for users with visual impairments.

Automation and Simplification: Let AI Do the Work

One of the biggest takeaways from the report is the value of automation in optimizing email campaigns. By using tools like AI-driven product recommendations, time optimization features like “perfect timing,” and automated workflows, marketers can significantly boost engagement without overcomplicating their strategies. “Simplify your email marketing,” urges Leszczyński. “Use automation tools to do the heavy lifting—it’s not just about saving time, it’s about driving better results.”

Email is Far From Dead!

The 2024 Email Marketing Benchmarks Report makes one thing clear: email is far from dead. In fact, when done right, it remains one of the most effective marketing channels available. The key lies in balancing frequency, crafting compelling content, and leveraging tools that optimize timing and personalization. As Leszczyński puts it, “Don’t overthink it—focus on sending good, valuable emails, and let automation handle the rest.”

The insights from this report serve as a reminder that while technology and trends continue to evolve, the fundamentals of delivering value, understanding your audience, and maintaining a human touch in communication are as relevant as ever.