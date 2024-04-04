Report: New iPads ‘Repeatedly Postponed’

A new report by DigiTimes claims that Apple’s new iPad lineup has been “repeatedly postponed,” putting a release date sometime in May.

The current iPad lineup is beginning to show its age, with nearly a year and half since the last release. Multiple outlets, including Bloomberg, put the next model’s release in May.

According to DigiTimes, via MacRumors, the iPad’s release has slipped from March to April to May, with suppliers saying the issues lies with the tablet’s camera lens production.

The upcoming iPad release is believe to be a significant one, with rumors of OLED displays on the Pro model, and updates to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Unfortunately, it looks like users will have to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on new models…if production doesn’t slip again.