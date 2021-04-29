Remote Work Saving Google and Alphabet $1 Billion a Year

Google executives may be eager to return to the office, but remote work is already saving the company $1 billion a year.

In a blog post in March, Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company’s commitment to in-person collaboration.

Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will be an important part of our future.

Despite the company’s preference for in-person collaboration, remote work has had very tangible benefits for Google. According to Bloomberg, Google’s parent Alphabet saved $268 million in the first quarter, as a result of cuts to company promotions, travel and entertainment. Over a year’s time, that equals more than $1 billion.

The revelation illustrates the issues many companies are facing. Even if they prefer in-office work, many companies are saving millions — or even billions — of dollars as a result of remote work.