Rein In Big Tech? Maybe Not, Thanks to the Supreme Court

Efforts to rein in Big Tech in the US may face new hurdles, thanks to a ruling by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions could have significant consequences for regulators’ attempts to reign in Big Tech. By limiting the EPA’s authority, some experts believe it could significantly reduce the authority of other agencies to regulate industries.

“Every agency is going to face new hurdles in the wake of this confusing decision,” said Alexandra Givens, the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology, according to AP News. “But hopefully the agencies will continue doing their jobs and push forward.”

Despite the new challenges it may pose, Givens doesn’t believe the decision completely nullifies agencies’ authority. She noted that Chief Justice John Roberts repeatedly highlighted the “extraordinary” nature of the EPA decision, seemingly leaving other agencies unchallenged.

Other experts believe a line in the sand has been drawn, however.

SCOTUS “basically said when it comes to major policy changes that can transform entire sectors of the economy, Congress has to make those choices, not agencies,” said Neil Chilson, a fellow at libertarian-leaning Stand Together.

Only time will tell if other agencies will face the same challenges as the EPA. If they do, it could provide a major reprieve to Big Tech.