Redesigned Tesla Model Y Possibly Coming Next Year

Tesla could unveil a redesigned Model Y next year, with a possible prototype spotted recently in California....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, July 8, 2024

    • Tesla could unveil a redesigned Model Y next year, with a possible prototype spotted recently in California.

    In a post on X in early June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shut down rumors that the Model Y could see a refresh in 2024:

    No Model Y “refresh” is coming out this year.

    I should note that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.

    — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) | June 8, 2024

    While the Model Y may not see a refresh this year, an eagle-eyed Redditor JacklJack saw a possible prototype in California, hinting at a possible release in early 2025:

    Running around rose bowl today and saw a masked Model Y parking nearby. Looks like the front is just as same shape as highland. Last time someone saw masked highland was about 6-7 months before it released. juniper soon?

    A close look at the picture would seem to indicate the presence of a front-bumper camera, similar to the Cybertruck.

    Only time will tell if the picture is an accurate representation of Tesla’s final plans for the Model Y or if further changes are in store.

