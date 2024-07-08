Redesigned Tesla Model Y Possibly Coming Next Year

Tesla could unveil a redesigned Model Y next year, with a possible prototype spotted recently in California.

In a post on X in early June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shut down rumors that the Model Y could see a refresh in 2024:

No Model Y “refresh” is coming out this year. I should note that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) | June 8, 2024

While the Model Y may not see a refresh this year, an eagle-eyed Redditor JacklJack saw a possible prototype in California, hinting at a possible release in early 2025:

Running around rose bowl today and saw a masked Model Y parking nearby. Looks like the front is just as same shape as highland. Last time someone saw masked highland was about 6-7 months before it released. juniper soon?

A close look at the picture would seem to indicate the presence of a front-bumper camera, similar to the Cybertruck.

Only time will tell if the picture is an accurate representation of Tesla’s final plans for the Model Y or if further changes are in store.