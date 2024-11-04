Reddit Turns Its First-Ever Profit

Reddit reported its third-quarter earnings, revealing that it turned a profit for the first time in its 19-year history.

According to its earnings report, the company’s revenue increased 68% from the year-ago quarter, reaching $348.4 million. Ad revenue grew 56% to $315.1 million, with other revenue growing 547% to $33.2 million.

Most notably, net income came in at $29.9 million, up from a $7.4 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

“It was another strong quarter for Reddit and our communities as we achieved important milestones, including new levels of user traffic, revenue growth, and profitability,” said Steve Huffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reddit. “Reddit continues to be one of the most visited and trusted sites in the world with opportunities available to us that aren’t available to most companies.”

Reddit has had a tumultuous couple of years, with the company charging for API access, effectively killing off popular third-party apps as a result. The ensuing fallout led to countless subreddits going private in protest. While many communities eventually reopened, some never did and moved to competing platforms instead.

In the midst of its road to profitability, Reddit has struck deals with other tech firms—most notably Google—to use its data. Reddit’s content has become so valuable that Google’s search has, in some cases, become little more a funnel to the social media site.

While Reddit has survived its share of controversy, but the company’s decisions appear to be paying off—regardless of how unpopular they have been.