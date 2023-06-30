Reddit Tells Protesting Communities They Must Open This Week

Reddit is continuing its crackdown on protesting subreddits, telling them they must reopen, or at least reveal plans to reopen, this week.

According to The Verge, one of Reddits biggest communities was notified that it must stop its protest and reopen.

“This community remaining closed to its [millions of] members cannot continue,” the Reddit account ModCodeofConduct wrote in a note seen by the outlet.

“[Millions of] members have lost complete access to this community and that is not going to continue,” the account continued in response to a moderator’s reply. “Wanting to take time to consider future moderation plans is fine, but that must be done in at least a ‘restricted’ setting. This community will not remain private beyond the timeframe we’ve allowed for confirmation of plans here.”

Despite earlier statements that it would respect the protests and not force communities open, this latest communication would seem to indicate the company is planning to do just that.