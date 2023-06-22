Reddit Takes Aim At Small, Personal Subreddits

Reddit is taking its war on moderators to a new level, targeting small, personal subreddits with barely any subscribers.

Doc Edward Morbius posted on Mastodon about his experience receiving the dreaded notice that Reddit has been sending to moderators whose subreddits have gone private in protest of the company’s recent actions.

And, checking in now, I find a day-old modmail to /r/dredmorbius, a subreddit which only ever was my own personal posts with comments from a few friends, and about 1,000 subscribers … has received a notice to reclaim by /u/Modcodeofconduct, screenshot attached here. I have not abandoned the sub. I had closed it in protest of Reddit’s continued failings and war against its volunteer moderators and general community.

What’s interesting about this notice, is that Doc Edward Morbius only used his subreddit for personal blogging purposes, and admits to only having about 1,000 subscribers. That means this particular subreddit doesn’t fit the description Reddit cites about subreddits being a place for communities to come together for information and support, such as would be the case for a computer support subreddit.

It is truly amazing how far Reddit and CEO Steve Huffman are willing to go.