Reddit Promises Accessibility Improvements In Official App

Reddit is promising accessibility improvements in its official app the day after third-party apps are set to shut down.

Reddit will begin charging third-party apps for API access on July 1. As a result, many apps are set to shut down on June 30, including the popular Apollo app. Unfortunately, the official Reddit app has been notoriously lacking in accessibility features, which is one of the reasons the third-party apps have been so popular.

According to a post on the mod subreddit, the company says it will introduce new accessibility features on July 1.

Hi mods, I’m u/joyventure, Director of Product at Reddit focused on accessibility and the performance, stability and quality of our web, iOS and Android platforms. Today, I’m here to talk about improving the accessibility of our mod tools. We are committed to making it easy for mods using assistive technology to moderate using Reddit’s iOS and Android apps. We’ve been talking with moderators who use assistive tech and/or moderate accessibility communities to hear their feedback and concerns about the tooling needs of mods and users.

Given what’s at stake, hopefully the company will deliver on its promise this time.