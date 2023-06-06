Reddit Is Laying Off Employees

Reddit is reportedly laying off employees as the company moves toward an IPO and faces a user revolt over its recent policies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Reddit plans to lay off as many as 90 employees and will slow hiring in an effort to restructure its business. The moves come as the company is preparing to go public. The layoffs will impact roughly 90 employees, or 5% of the company’s overall workforce.

“We’ve had a solid first half of the year, and this restructuring will position us to carry that momentum into the second half and beyond,” CEO Steve Huffman said in an email to employees that was seen by WSJ.

The layoffs also come at a time when Reddit is under fire for changes to its API access, charging third-party app developers in a move that could see some of the most popular apps disappear.

Reddit has responded to the backlash by blocking some users that have supported a planned subreddit blackout protesting the company’s decisions.