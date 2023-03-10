Reddit Is Killing Off Reddit Talk

Reddit has announced it is killing off Reddit Talk, its Clubhouse clone unveiled in April 2021.

Clubhouse was all the rage in the midst of the pandemic, spurring other social media platforms to copy its features. Reddit was one of those that jumped on the bandwagon, rolling out Reddit Talk.

In a company announcement, Reddit has revealed it is sunsetting Reddit Talk. The company says the third-party audio vendor it relied on has shut down, making it too costly to keep the feature going.

Our original plan was to maintain Talk while we worked on this. Unfortunately, the 3rd party audio vendor we use for Talk is shutting down its service. In other words, the resources required to keep Talk live during this transition increased substantially.