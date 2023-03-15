Reddit Is Coming Back Online After Major Outage

Reddit is coming back online Tuesday evening after a major outage that lasted several hours.
Reddit went offline a little after 3:00 PM EDT. The company acknowledged the issue on their status page, saying they were working on a fix.
Reddit is currently offline. We’re working to identify the issue.
We’ve identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix.
Shortly after 8:00 PM, the company said it was almost back online.
We’re almost back! You can find us hanging out in /r/downtimebananas, join us!