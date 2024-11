Reddit appeared to suffer an outage Wednesday afternoon, with the site throwing an error when visiting virtually any subreddit.

Users visiting Reddit saw the following error:

Reddit Outage Error

According to Downdetector, there was a massive spike in reports pertaining to the outage, beginning around 4:00 PM ET.

Reddit Outage Reports – Credit Downdetector

Fortunately, the company appears to be working on the issue. As of 4:30 PM ET, many subreddits are displaying, although not all posts are displaying and some errors are still being displayed.