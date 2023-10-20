Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

SocialMediaNews

Reddit Denies Report It Will Block Search Engines

Reddit is denying a report it will block search engines and require users to log in to interact with the platform....
Reddit Denies Report It Will Block Search Engines
Written by Staff
Friday, October 20, 2023

    • Reddit is denying a report it will block search engines and require users to log in to interact with the platform.

    Reddit has been working to monetize its platform, most notably charging for API access. Company execs have called out AI firms for using Reddit to train their models, essentially gain access to valuable data for free.

    The Washington Post had reported that Reddit might take the drastic step of blocking search engines and require users to log in to see anything, but The Verge is reporting that the company is denying any such plans.

    “Nothing is changing,” says Reddit spokesperson Courtney Geesey-Dorr.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |