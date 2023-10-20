Reddit Denies Report It Will Block Search Engines

Reddit is denying a report it will block search engines and require users to log in to interact with the platform.

Reddit has been working to monetize its platform, most notably charging for API access. Company execs have called out AI firms for using Reddit to train their models, essentially gain access to valuable data for free.

The Washington Post had reported that Reddit might take the drastic step of blocking search engines and require users to log in to see anything, but The Verge is reporting that the company is denying any such plans.

“Nothing is changing,” says Reddit spokesperson Courtney Geesey-Dorr.