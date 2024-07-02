Redbox Parent Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Bad news for those who still rely on DVD movie rents as Redbox parent Chicken Soup for the Soul files for bankruptcy.

Redbox is one of the few ways to easily rent DVD movies, with the company’s kiosks a familiar sight outside of stores and fast food outlets. Unfortunately, despite their popularity, the future doesn’t look very good for the company.

According to The Associated Press, Chicken Soup for the Soul has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with documents showing that it owes some $970 million to more than 500 creditors. Creditors include major studios, such as Sony Pictures and Warner Bros, as well as retail outlets like Walmart and Walgreens.

As AP reports, Chicken Soup for the Soul says its creditors are unwilling to work with the company to refinance its debt. Of course, part of the creditors’ reluctance to work with the company could be a result of it defaulting on a settlement payment it owed to NBCUniversal. The two companies had agreed to a $16.7 settlement, but Chicken Soup for the Soul defaulted on the first $4 million installment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul bought Redbox in 2022, assuming its $325 million in debt. The fact that it’s debt is now closing in on $1 billion would seem to indicate that things have gone from bad to worse for the DVD rental company, or that it has been horribly mismanaged.