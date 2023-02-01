Red Hat Signs Partnership to Bring RHEL to Oracle Cloud

Red Hat has signed a major partnership with Oracle to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Red Hat is a leading Linux and open source company, with its RHEL being one of the most popular enterprise Linux offerings and the backbone of the company’s hybrid cloud tech. The expanded partnership with Oracle will see RHEL running as a supported operating system on OCI.

“Starting today, customers can deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI and receive full support for these certified configurations from both Red Hat and Oracle,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Deepening our collaboration in the future will see us support additional products and workloads on OCI so customers have more flexibility.”

The two companies clearly see a chance to capitalize on their combined popularity.

Ninety percent of the Fortune 500 currently rely on Red Hat and Oracle solutions. For many of these companies, Red Hat Enterprise Linux serves as their operating system foundation and OCI offers them high-performing, mission-critical cloud services, to power digital-forward operations. Now these organizations are able to standardize their cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI, which enables customers to gain a common platform that stretches from their datacenter to the OCI distributed cloud.

“Customer choice, from hardware to cloud provider, is a crucial commitment for Red Hat, whether these organizations are running operations in their own datacenters, on multiple public clouds or at the far edge,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, head of Products, Red Hat. “Our collaboration with Oracle to deliver full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI further cements this commitment to choice by extending cloud deployment options for our customers, and laying the foundation to make additional Red Hat solutions available to customers digitally transforming on OCI.”

The deal is a big win for Red Hat and its parent company IBM, as well as for Linux in general.