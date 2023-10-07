Red Hat Security Mailing List Is Shutting Down

Red Hat is shutting down the “rhsa-announce mailing list,” a mailing list that is used for security notifications.

Red Hat made the announcement in an email to the list:

This is a notification to inform all subscribers that on October 10, 2023, the rhsa-announce mailing list will be disabled by Red Hat Product Security, and no additional Security Advisory notifications will be sent to this list.

Moving forward, users will need to use their Red Hat account to receive security notifications, or subscribe to the company’s RSS feed: