Red Hat Releases OpenStack Services on OpenShift

In a big win for open-source cloud computing, Red Hat has announced the general availability of OpenStack Services on OpenShift.

OpenStack is an open-source cloud computing platform that has gained significant traction in the telecoms sector. Meanwhile, OpenShift is a Kubernetes-based containerization platform developed by Red Hat.

The general availability of OpenStack Services on OpenShift means that organizations can now deploy cloud platforms as part of their containerized workflows. Red Hat touts the combination of the tools as a better way for organizations, especially in the telecom industry, to integrate traditional and cloud-native networks.

This is a significant step forward in how enterprises, particularly telecommunication service providers, can better unify traditional and cloud-native networks into a singular, modernized network fabric. Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift opens up a new pathway for how organizations can rethink their virtualization strategies, making it easier for them to scale, upgrade and add resources to their cloud environments.

Red Hat says OpenStack Services on OpenShift allows compute node deployment up to 4x faster than Red Hat OpenStack Platform 17.1.

The company also touts the following benefits.

Accelerated time-to-market with Ansible integration;

A scalable OpenStack control plane that can manage Kubernetes-native pods running on Red Hat OpenShift;

Easier day 2 operations for control plane and lifecycle management;

Greater cost management and freedom to choose third party plug-ins and virtualize resources;

Improved security and compliance scanning of the control plane and Role-based Access Control encrypts communications and memory cache;

A deeper understanding about the health of your hybrid cloud with observability user interface, cluster observability operator and an OpenShift cluster logging operator;

AI-optimized infrastructure supports hardware acceleration technologies to help ensure seamless integration and efficient utilization of specialized hardware for AI tasks.

Red Hat says OpenStack Services on OpenShift should be a boon for telecom companies, especially as they look to capitalize on AI developments.

By further blending Red Hat OpenStack Platform with Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat will continue to help telecommunication service providers solve today’s problems while also preparing their environments to best capitalize on opportunities provided by intelligent networks that can leverage AI, flourish at the edge and scale on-demand. 94% of telecommunication companies in the Fortune 500 rely on Red Hat, underscoring our proven ability to support and modernize their networks. With Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift, telecommunication service providers can expand new services, applications and revenue streams – propelling their business forward for 5G and beyond.

“Red Hat’s dedication to OpenStack is demonstrated through our extensive contributions to the project, our leadership in the OpenStack community and our focus on delivering enterprise-grade OpenStack solutions to our customers,” said Chris Wright, senior vice president of global engineering and chief technology officer. “This dedication must evolve as our customers’ needs change, and Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift will help provide our OpenStack customers with a more unified, flexible application platform.”