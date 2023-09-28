Red Hat OpenShift Comes to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Despite competing in some markets, Red Hat and Oracle are expanding their alliance to bring Red Hat OpenShift to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Red Hat bills OpenShift as “the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for architecting, building, and deploying cloud-native applications.”

The collaboration will see Red Hat OpenShift available on both OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal. Customers have the assurance that Red Hat OpenShift on OCI is a solution that is “tested, certified, and supported by both Oracle and Red Hat.”

The certification and support for Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will build on the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI as a supported operating system that was announced in January 2023. Now, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is also certified to support workloads on OCI bare metal servers and Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, in addition to OCI flexible virtual machines, with Red Hat OpenShift certification to follow at general availability. Furthermore, customers can now use Red Hat Enterprise Linux image builder, available as part of their Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription, to create customized Red Hat Enterprise Linux gold images for OCI to accommodate a wide range of application workloads and security compliance requirements.

“With today’s announcement, Red Hat and Oracle continue to deliver on our efforts to extend customer choice and flexibility on OCI to our large, global customer base,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer, Red Hat. “Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift on OCI offer customers the power to build, deploy, and manage enterprise applications on OCI at scale for faster results and with easier manageability, equipping them with the flexibility to choose their level of control and security based on business needs.”

“Enterprises are migrating to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to take advantage of the platform’s highly performant, secure, and low-cost services,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Fully certifying and supporting Red Hat OpenShift on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will enable Red Hat OpenShift customers to simply and easily run their workloads anywhere in the world on OCI’s distributed cloud.”