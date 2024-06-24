Red Hat Moves One Step Closer to In-Vehicle Linux Systems

Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System took a major step forward with a functional safety assessment, as well as certification for a critical Linux math library.

Red Hat announced its Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System in 2022, collaborating with General Motors to bring Linux to vehicles at the edge. Red Hat outlined the benefits of Linux in vehicles at the time:

Adopting open source software in lieu of proprietary operating systems can introduce an avenue for establishing common standards and fosters an ecosystem of Linux-savvy automotive developers. By utilizing open source software, the automotive industry can help alleviate many of these issues and as a result, modernize their strategies while meeting customers’ present-day needs.

According to the company, its efforts have crossed a major milestone with math library libm.so glibc achieving ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety certification from exida.

In collaboration with exida, Red Hat has developed and validated a novel approach to meet the process objectives of many functional safety standards including ISO 26262, overcoming the challenges associated with complex, pre-existing open source software like Linux. This certification demonstrates that the engineering of the math library components individually and as a whole meet or exceed stringent functional safety standards, ensuring substantial reliability and performance for the automotive industry. The certification of the math library is a significant milestone that strengthens the confidence in Linux as a viable platform of choice for safety related automotive applications of the future.

“Red Hat’s collaboration with exida exemplifies the automotive industry’s growing demand for a reimagined, software-centric driving experience that meets the stringent standards of reliability and safety,” said Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat. “Today, we proudly present tangible proof that our innovative approach to delivering a functionally safe certified Linux operating system is effective. Red Hat remains steadfast in its commitment to offering the automotive industry the freedom and flexibility provided by open, SDV-ready solutions. This empowers organizations to choose the best-in-class solutions for their unique needs across every layer of their technology stack.”

“Red Hat is an undisputed leader in open source technologies with unparalleled expertise in Linux and the development, deployment and maintenance of complex software at scale. Since the inception of our collaboration, Red Hat has brought a unique and comprehensive approach that integrates modern software development practices while paving the way for the widespread adoption of open source solutions in automotive safety applications,” added Jonathan Moore, director, advanced systems, exida LLC.. “Their focus on ensuring the safety of both individual components and the operating system as a whole is crucial. This latest achievement brings them even closer to realizing the first continuously-certified in-vehicle Linux– Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System. Their open source first approach to the organization, culture and thought process is an exemplary superset of what exida regards as a best practice for world-class safety culture. Contrary to many who believe open source is incompatible with safety, exida has found that Red Hat is dedicated to working towards goals aligned to functional safety in ways that benefit everyone.”