How Recruiting Gen Z is Driving Workplace Transformation

In our post pandemic world, job transitions are continuously up 80% year after year. This has proven to have significant impacts on both recruitment professionals and their new hires. Whether we like it or not, Gen Z is becoming a major force in the modern workplace. They are entering by storm, sharing new ideas, communication styles, and methods with their colleagues. In fact, studies show that by 2030, Generation Z will compose 30% of the workforce. This is largely due to the fact that a whopping 33% of Gen Z ages 16 to 19 currently work. As young people continue to take over the workplace, it is vital that organizations everywhere learn to engage and maintain this new breed of employees.

Why is Recruiting Gen Z So Different?

The challenges that companies are currently facing in Gen Z recruitment are threefold. First, changing workplaces in a post-COVID world disproportionately pushed young workers aside. In fact, because of this, Gen Z saw a 79% increase in layoffs. Another issue is unnecessary friction in the workplace. Negative headlines from research companies and news outlets often lead to unfavorable responses from both sides of the equation. Finally, there is misalignment between the career expectations of employees and their employers. Studies have shown that nearly 70% of Gen Z quits within a year of employment, which is substantially less time than the average turnover for their working elders.

Affecting our time, money, and even the future of business, experts have released recommendations for those wishing to successfully keep Gen Z on payroll. First, companies need to establish clear expectations. This will create a more controlled environment for the worker, ensuring that there are no questions left unanswered during or after the onboarding period. Next, employers must foster genuine transparency with their Gen Z hires. Transparency relieves stress for Gen Z because it takes away any worry for what the future holds. In fact, studies have even showed that salary transparency has the #1 influence on job decisions. Another way to foster connections with Gen Z is to offer workplace respect at every level. This will promote better mental health and will help everyone to achieve a greater work-life balance. When respect is present, everyone involved will feel more valued and taken care of at work.

Connection is Important

Nurturing meaningful connections is also big, making up for lost time from the pandemic and fostering better cooperation. Nearly 50% of Gen Z admit that they would like to know their coworkers outside of work. When starting a new position, it is paramount that those newly hired have the chance to make meaningful relationships with those around them. Finally, intentional communication is vital to Gen Z success in the workplace. This generation more than any other faces an information overload on a daily basis. Taking the stress out of communicating and being as concise as possible will only alleviate this stress that so many are feeling in the digital age.

Conclusion

It is clear that companies need to work to engage and retain Gen Z’ers. It is not only a need, but also a responsibility, which falls on each and every one of us to adapt to a new type of worker. No business or organization is going to be able to reach the next level without the help of the newest working generation, and the time is now to ensure that these people feel welcomed into the workplace.