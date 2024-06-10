Readdle Sunstting Calendars 5

Readdle, the maker of popular Mac and iOS productivity apps, has announced it is sunsetting Calendars 5 app in favor of Calendars, its freemium successor.

Readdle makes PDF Expert, Spark, Scanner Pro, and other popular apps. Calendars 5 has been its calendar app for more than 10 years, but the company has recently been transitioning to its freemium Calendars app. The company announced the news in a blog post:

We understand that having multiple app versions can be confusing, and we aim to make things simple and seamless for you. Our decision to sunset Calendars 5 is driven by a desire to streamline and simplify your experience. For over ten years, Calendars 5 has stood as a testament to Readdle’s innovation. Since its launch, it has offered features that stand out in the crowded space of productivity apps, such as intuitive natural language input and a straightforward interface. Thanks to its attention to detail, Calendars 5 was recognized by The Verge for delivering a reliable and impressive user experience. More than just helping you keep track of your schedule, Calendars 5 aims to support your broader goals and aspirations. Though we’re moving on from Calendars 5, we encourage you to look at the journey it’s been on. They’ve contributed to our understanding of what makes an effective time management tool.

The company emphasizes the benefits Calendars offers, thanks to the lessons learned from Calendars 5:

As we bid farewell to Calendars 5, we are excited about the future of Calendars. This isn’t just about ending one app to focus on another. “It’s an opportunity to take the lessons learned and the feedback gathered over the years to heart, using them to shape a future where Calendars is more than just an app,” says Dmytro Protserov, VP of Consumer Apps. We envision Calendars as a supportive companion that understands the unique challenges and aspirations of our users. In the coming months, you can expect to see significant enhancements across different platforms. We’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are deeply committed to supporting our users through this transition and beyond. “We’re not just focused on incorporating advanced AI technologies; our goal is to enhance the user experience while keeping the essence of what makes our product uniquely human. We envision our app not merely as a tool but as a supportive companion that truly understands and addresses the fundamental aspects of time management for our users,” emphasizes Protserov.

Readdle has consistently made some of the best apps for Apple devices for years. The streamlined focus on Calendars will likely help spur further innovation its users will benefit from.