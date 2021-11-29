Raspberry Pi Plans to Go Public

Raspberry Pi is preparing for a public listing, capping the remarkable journey of what started as a way for students to learn computing.

Raspberry Pi was originally created to help teach computing, especially in low-income markets. The devices became wildly popular, used by programmers, tinkers and everyday users the world over.

According to The Telegraph, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has hired bankers from Stifel and Liberum to explore a public listing. According to The Telegraph’s sources, the listing would value Raspberry Pi at “a premium” of its $500 million valuation, following the $45 investment it raised in September.

“We are always looking at how we fund the future of the business,” said Eben Upton, chief executive of Raspberry Pi Trading.

“Obviously, the $45m we raised in September takes away some of the urgency around figuring out how we fund the future. On the other hand, we have great plans for what we are going to do over the next five years.”