Ram 1500 REV Is a Major Hit As Reservations Sell Out

The Ram 1500 REV electric truck appears to be a major hit, with reservations for the first shipment sold out in less than a week.

The 1500 REV represents Ram’s first all-electric pickup truck. The company showed it off in a Super Bowl ad and users could reserve one for a $100 deposit. The reservation program is called “Ram REV Insider+.” According to the company’s website, reservations are now closed:

Due to high demand, the Ram REV Insider+ membership is now closed. You can still be the first to know when the doors open up again.

The 1500 REV will not be available till 2024, so it’s unclear when reservations will open once again.