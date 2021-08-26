Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security Tackles Multicloud Security

Rackspace is looking to help companies tackle multicloud security with its Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security.

Multicloud deployments have become a popular option. In fact, a recent poll showed that, among banks and financial companies using cloud computing, 17% were using multicloud. Even more significantly, 88% were considering adopting a multicloud approach in the next 12 months.

As a leading multicloud solutions company, Rackspace is looking to help companies transform their security operations by offering experts that will work as an extension of a client’s own staff.

“Now more than ever it is critical for organizations to rapidly evolve and efficiently operationalize their cybersecurity capabilities,” said Gary Alterson, Rackspace Technology Vice President of Security Services. “Businesses working with multiple security providers and partners are facing a growing execution and operational management gap. With Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security, our customers have access to a dedicated partner that has both a deep understanding of their environments and expertise in managing the end-to-end security lifecycle.”

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security can help customers with everything from cloud migration to securing and managing existing apps and services. As the move to multicloud solutions increases, Rackspace’s new service is sure to be a major help to many companies.