Microsoft continues to alienate users — seemingly forgetting their computers should be their computers — by requiring a survey when quitting OneDrive.
Quitting Microsoft OneDrive Now Requires Answering a Survey
Written by Staff
Thursday, November 9, 2023

    Microsoft continues to alienate users — seemingly forgetting their computers should be their computers — by requiring a survey when quitting OneDrive.

    First spotted by Neowin, every time a user tries to close OneDrive, they are presented with a survey asking why they want to close the app. To make matters worse, it’s impossible to actually close OneDrive without answering the survey.

    Microsoft previously resorted to these shenanigans when users tried to install Chrome, forcing a poll asking why they wanted to use Google’s web browser.

    OneDrive Survey Prompt – Credit Neowin

    The Redmond giant seems to have forgot a simple principle: Users own their own computers and should be free to use the software they want without harassment.

