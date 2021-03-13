Qualcomm Struggles to Meet Android Demand Amid Semiconductor Shortage

Qualcomm is the latest to be impacted by the global semiconductor shortage, as the company struggles to meet Android chip demand.

Android devices run on Arm-based chips, much like Apple’s iPhone and iPad. Qualcomm is one of the leading manufactures of Arm-based chips, with their Snapdragon line widely used across the Android ecosystem.

The semiconductor shortage has already began impacting various industries, with companies as large as GM being forced to halt production as a result. Now the shortage appears to be impacting Qualcomm as well, according to AppleInsider.

Another factor impacting demand is Huawei being crippled by sanctions and bans, opening the door for other Android manufacturers to fill the void. Whereas Huawei designed its own chips, like Apple and Samsung, most other Android manufacturers rely on a third-party, such as Qualcomm.

It remains to be seen when the shortage will let up, but it has become a top priority for the current administration.