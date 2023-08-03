Qualcomm Plans Layoffs In Response to Smartphone Shipments

Qualcomm is preparing a new round of layoffs in response to a drop in smartphone shipments in the latest quarter.

Spotted by Ars Technica, Qualcomm says handset chip sales are down 25% year-over-year, leading to net income being down 52%. As a result, the company expects to go through another round of layoffs.

“Given the continued uncertainty in the macroeconomic and demand environment, we expect to take additional restructuring actions” a company filing says. “While we are in the process of developing our plans, we currently expect these actions to consist largely of workforce reductions, and in connection with any such actions we would expect to incur significant additional restructuring charges, a substantial portion of which we expect to incur in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. We currently anticipate these additional actions to be substantially completed in the first half of fiscal 2024.”

As Ars highlights, Qualcomm already laid off 415 employees earlier this year. The company provided no further details on how many employees will be impacted by the upcoming round of layoffs.