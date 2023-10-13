Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

HRProNews

Qualcomm Is Laying Off 1,258 California Employees

Qualcomm is the latest tech company to lay off employees, with the company planning to let 1,258 employees go in California....
Qualcomm Is Laying Off 1,258 California Employees
Written by Staff
Friday, October 13, 2023

    • Qualcomm is the latest tech company to lay off employees, with the company planning to let 1,258 employees go in California.

    According to SFGate, Qualcomm revealed the layoffs in documents filed with the California Employment Development Department. The company is laying off 194 of its staff in the Bay Area and 1,064 in San Diego.

    Interestingly, the filing indicates that the layoffs will impact hundreds of engineers, as well as several high-ranking executives, according to the outlet.

    The layoffs are expected to begin December 13.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |