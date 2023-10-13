Qualcomm Is Laying Off 1,258 California Employees

Qualcomm is the latest tech company to lay off employees, with the company planning to let 1,258 employees go in California.

According to SFGate, Qualcomm revealed the layoffs in documents filed with the California Employment Development Department. The company is laying off 194 of its staff in the Bay Area and 1,064 in San Diego.

Interestingly, the filing indicates that the layoffs will impact hundreds of engineers, as well as several high-ranking executives, according to the outlet.

The layoffs are expected to begin December 13.