Qantas Data Breach: Hackers Leak Details of 5 Million Customers

In the early hours of a tense Friday in Sydney, hackers affiliated with the group Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters made good on their threats, dumping a massive trove of personal data belonging to approximately 5 million Qantas Airways customers onto the dark web. The leak, which includes sensitive details such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, and flight itineraries, followed the expiration of a ransom deadline set by the cybercriminals. Qantas, Australia’s flagship carrier, had been ensnared in a broader extortion scheme targeting Salesforce, the cloud software giant whose systems were allegedly breached to access the airline’s customer database.

The incident stems from a cyberattack disclosed earlier this week, where hackers claimed to have pilfered nearly 1 billion records from Salesforce’s ecosystem, affecting dozens of global companies including Qantas, Telstra, Adidas, and Toyota. According to reports from Al Mayadeen English, the group demanded an undisclosed ransom from Salesforce, threatening to release the data if unpaid by October 11, 2025. When the deadline passed without compliance, the hackers proceeded with the leak, posting samples on both dark web forums and clear web sites for maximum visibility.

The Anatomy of a Sophisticated Breach: How Salesforce’s Vulnerabilities Exposed Global Giants

Industry experts point to vulnerabilities in Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform as the likely entry point. Cybersecurity analysts suggest the attack exploited weaknesses in third-party integrations, particularly those used by Qantas for its Manila-based call center operations. As detailed in a piece from The News International, the stolen data does not appear to include financial information like credit card details, but the exposure of personal identifiers raises alarms about identity theft and phishing risks.

Qantas responded swiftly, notifying affected customers and urging them to monitor for suspicious activity. In a statement, the airline emphasized that no payment information was compromised, echoing sentiments from earlier breaches like the 2022 Optus hack in Australia, which similarly exposed millions. However, the scale here—potentially up to 5.7 million records, per some estimates—underscores the growing peril of centralized cloud services in aviation.

Ransom Dynamics and Corporate Defiance: Why Companies Are Pushing Back Against Extortion

The hackers’ strategy aligns with a rising trend in ransomware operations, where groups like Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, an offshoot of notorious collectives, blend data theft with public shaming to pressure victims. Newsinterpretation reported that the group initially threatened 40 companies, giving Salesforce until 3 p.m. AEST to pay up. Yet, as the FBI intervened by seizing a related website just a day prior, per ABC News, it disrupted the extortion timeline and highlighted law enforcement’s role in countering such threats.

Refusing to pay ransoms has become a calculated stance for corporations, driven by legal and ethical considerations. Paying cybercriminals can invite regulatory scrutiny under laws like Australia’s Notifiable Data Breaches scheme, and it often funds further attacks. Qantas’s decision mirrors that of other firms in the breach, betting that non-payment, combined with rapid mitigation, minimizes long-term damage.

Broader Implications for Cybersecurity in Aviation: Lessons from a High-Stakes Leak

For industry insiders, this breach exposes critical flaws in supply-chain security, where reliance on vendors like Salesforce amplifies risks. Aviation, with its vast troves of passenger data, is a prime target; similar incidents have plagued airlines globally, from British Airways’ 2018 hack to Delta’s more recent scares. Experts from Cyber Daily warn that without enhanced encryption and zero-trust architectures, such leaks could erode consumer trust in digital booking systems.

As investigations unfold, Qantas faces potential fines and lawsuits, while Salesforce grapples with reputational fallout. The event serves as a stark reminder: in an era of interconnected tech ecosystems, one vulnerability can cascade into a crisis affecting millions. Moving forward, airlines may accelerate investments in AI-driven threat detection, but the human element—vigilant users changing passwords and enabling two-factor authentication—remains the first line of defense against an ever-evolving threat matrix.