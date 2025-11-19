PyTorch Creator’s Bold Leap to Murati’s AI Startup Shakes Up Tech Landscape

In a move that underscores the intensifying talent wars in artificial intelligence, Soumith Chintala, the co-creator of the influential PyTorch framework, has left Meta Platforms Inc. to join Thinking Machines Lab, the ambitious new venture led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati. This transition, announced just days after Chintala’s departure from Meta, highlights the rapid team-building efforts at Thinking Machines as it positions itself to challenge established AI giants.

Chintala, who spent over a decade at Meta shaping its AI infrastructure, revealed his exit in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 6, 2025, stating he was stepping down from PyTorch leadership after 11 years. ‘Didn’t want to be doing PyTorch forever, seemed like the perfect time to transition,’ he wrote, according to posts found on X. His move to Thinking Machines was first reported by Business Insider, which noted the startup’s aggressive expansion amid preparations for major funding rounds.

A Trailblazer’s Journey from Hyderabad to AI Vanguard

Born in Hyderabad, India, Chintala’s path to AI prominence is a story of perseverance. He attended Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), a so-called ‘Tier 2’ college, and has openly shared his early struggles with mathematics. Despite these challenges, he co-founded PyTorch in 2016, which has since become a cornerstone of machine learning, powering innovations at companies like Tesla and OpenAI.

According to a profile in India Today, Chintala’s legacy at Meta includes transforming PyTorch into an open-source powerhouse. ‘Soumith Chintala, the co-creator of PyTorch is leaving Meta… leaving behind a legacy as well as an inspiring story,’ the publication reported. His departure follows a period of flux at Meta’s AI division, with chief AI scientist Yann LeCun also exiting, as noted in posts on X from users like Deedy.

Mira Murati’s Vision for Thinking Machines Lab

Murati, who left OpenAI in September 2024 after serving as CTO during pivotal developments like GPT-4, founded Thinking Machines Lab to advance ‘collaborative general intelligence.’ The startup aims to build multimodal AI systems for natural human interaction, with its first product expected soon, per updates on X from users such as AshutoshShrivastava.

Recent reports indicate Thinking Machines is in talks for a $5 billion funding round at a $50-60 billion valuation, despite lacking public products yet. NewsBytes detailed these discussions, emphasizing the investor frenzy in AI. Chintala’s addition bolsters this effort; he described the team as ‘incredible’ and said he’s already ‘building new things,’ according to a post on X from 机器之心 JIQIZHIXIN.

The Ripple Effects on Meta’s AI Ambitions

Chintala’s exit compounds challenges for Meta, which has committed $600 billion to compute resources through 2028. Posts on X, including one from Deedy, describe Meta’s AI organization as ‘in disarray’ following key departures. The Information first reported his planned departure two weeks prior, noting his role since joining Facebook in 2014.

PyTorch, under Chintala’s stewardship, evolved from a research tool to an industry standard. A 2019 post on X from Chintala himself highlighted the framework’s first full paper at NeurIPS, authored by Adam Paszke and others, detailing its design principles up to version 0.4.

Funding Frenzy and Talent Wars in AI

Thinking Machines’ rapid ascent reflects broader trends in AI investment. WebProNews described Murati’s venture as a ‘power play,’ targeting funds to redefine human-AI collaboration. The startup has already raised $2 billion, as per X posts, positioning it to compete with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Industry insiders view Chintala’s move as a coup for Murati. ‘Mira Murati is scoring a home run in recruiting,’ tweeted Saurabh Shukla on X. His expertise in AI infrastructure could accelerate Thinking Machines’ development, especially as it prepares for a product launch amid high valuations.

Chintala’s Enduring Impact on Open-Source AI

PyTorch’s influence extends far beyond Meta. It’s used in over 150,000 projects worldwide, enabling breakthroughs in computer vision and natural language processing. A 2020 post from AI at Meta on X quoted Chintala sharing thoughts on machine learning’s future, underscoring his forward-thinking approach.

From his early days at New York University to leading Meta’s PyTorch Foundation, Chintala’s career embodies the democratizing power of open-source tools. Hindustan Times chronicled his rise, noting his vice president role at Meta before leaving.

Strategic Implications for the AI Ecosystem

As Thinking Machines assembles top talent, questions arise about its competitive edge. Murati’s OpenAI experience, combined with Chintala’s infrastructure prowess, could yield innovative AI models. Recent web searches confirm the lab’s focus on ethical, collaborative AI, differentiating it from profit-driven rivals.

Meanwhile, Meta must navigate these losses. With massive compute investments, the company relies on figures like Alex Wang and Nat Friedman to steer its AI efforts, as speculated in X posts. Chintala’s swift transition—exiting Meta on November 17 and joining Thinking Machines the next day—signals the breakneck pace of AI evolution.

Looking Ahead in the AI Talent Shuffle

The broader AI landscape continues to shift, with startups like Thinking Machines attracting luminaries amid skyrocketing valuations. Yahoo Finance echoed Business Insider’s report, emphasizing the lab’s team expansion.

Chintala’s move may inspire further migrations, intensifying competition. As one X post from Techmeme summarized: ‘Soumith Chintala… has joined Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab.’ For industry watchers, this development portends a new chapter in AI innovation, driven by visionary leaders like Chintala and Murati.